Friday, June 2, 2023
Tom Holland says a fourth ‘Spider-Man’ film is a go, but in the “very early stages”

By WHEE Staff
Doc Ock, Mysterio and the Green Goblin couldn’t stop Spider-Man, but the writers strike can.

That’s what Tom Holland told Variety about a fourth standalone film for his web-slinging hero, following the multi-Spidey blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

On Thursday night, at the New York City premiere of his Apple TV+ drama series The Crowded Room, Holland explained he’s been “having meetings” about a fourth Sony Pictures-Marvel Studios collab, but allowed, “We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers.”

That said, the English actor noted, “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Incidentally, producer Amy Pascal said much the same thing to the trade the night before, noting “of course” there will be a fourth film starring Holland as Spidey/Peter Parker, but “nobody is working during the strike.”

She added, “We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

As the late Stan Lee used to say, “Stay tuned, true believers!”

But if you need your web-swinging fix, Sony Pictures’ follow-up to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — called Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse — hits theaters Friday, featuring Miles Morales as Brooklyn’s version of the hero.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

