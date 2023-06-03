Saturday, June 3, 2023
Applications open for Piedmont Arts Artists Festival

Applications open for Piedmont Arts Artists Festival
The Gravely-Lester Art Garden will be the site of Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival.

Applications are now open for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival. This festival will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From now until July 16 at 5 p.m., artists, musicians, and food trucks alike can apply to participate in the festival. Official rules and forms are available on the Events page at PiedmontArts.org. Please reach out to Programs and Public Relations Coordinator, Lauren Ellis, at Lellis@PiedmontArts.org with any questions.

The Piedmont Arts Artists Festival is an opportunity for the makers of Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, and surrounding areas to come together and celebrate each other’s processes, projects, and creations. This is a community event that seeks to highlight the amazing artists of the area and celebrate the astounding amount of creativity that exists in the region. In addition to food, drinks, and art vendors, there will be face painting and activities for kids. Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply. This is a family-friendly event that will surely become a long-standing fall tradition.

