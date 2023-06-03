Community Calendar

Saturday, June 3

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Ruritan Club. Spaces are $15 with table and $10 without.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

SPCA fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. For $10 people will be given the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer.

Hamburger Steak Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department in Patrick Springs.

Monday, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Wednesday, June 7

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Walk-in only. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Thursday, June 8

Beach Music Festival will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park in Stuart. Tickets range from $17 to $106.

Summer Reading 2023 kickoff at 11 a.m. at P&HCC Stone Hall Gym. Call your local library for more information.

Friday, June 9

Music night at Spencer Penn. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6:15 p.m., concessions will be available, $5.

Saturday, June 10

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Sunday, June 11

The Alma Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Garden where a ribbon-cutting for the Piedmont Arts Pollinator Path will also be held.

Monday, June 12

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Druid Hills Neighborhood meeting, 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in the fellowship hall.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Thursday, June 22

Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.