Saturday, June 3, 2023
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on molestation charges

FBI charges Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office employee after allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl on cruise
The FBI special agent found there was probable cause to charge him with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12.
