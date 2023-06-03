Grow Martinsville-Henry County awards six businesses

Photo submitted

The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) recognized its 2023 Grow Martinsville-Henry County graduates with the check presentations as a result of the competitive pitches. On an annual basis, the C-PEG offers GROW MHC – a business plan competition that includes a requirement to participate in a boot camp to help small businesses evaluate their entrepreneurial mindset readiness, write a business plan, and present a business pitch to compete for funding and receive ongoing mentoring.

The training component is provided by Patrick & Henry Community College in partnership with C-PEG, Longwood Small Business Development Center, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, staff from the City and County, and local entrepreneurs, several of who are graduates of the program which began as a Community Business Launch Grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Partners that support this important C-PEG economic development initiative include the City of Martinsville, Henry County, Campbell Family Group, George W. Lester II Fund, and The Anonymous Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and a three-year grant, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for specific industry sectors.

Additionally, Appalachian Power is a sponsor of Startup and Grow MHC and American

National Bank is the small business sponsor for Chamber and C-PEG events.

With today’s graduates and awards, this initiative has had 275 graduates and awarded 60 businesses with over $420,622 in cash and in-kind funding. This group will build on the accomplishments of Startup and Grow MHC businesses while maintaining an 87% success rate in comparison to the nationwide 50% average for small businesses.

All participants received training at no cost and any participant who opens a business will

receive a one-year, free membership in the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.