Local news

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has charged Justin Dale Sigmon, 47, with abusive sexual contact after a recorded incident with a 9-year-old girl on a cruise ship in May, according to court documents. According to online documents and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Sigmon is listed as an employee of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents from the District Court of Southern Florida report the incident happened while Sigmon and his family were on a Carnival Cruise Line, which departed from the Port of Miami on May 25. The ship was at sea and sailed to Half Moon Cary, Bahamas on May 27, then sailed to Nassau, Bahamas on May 28.

The first charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in uptown Martinsville. Although the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue was the first to boast of having charging stations, the City of Martinsville on Friday added six charging units on three stations to the parking lot at Church, Main and Wall streets. City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Greenspot was contracted by the City to install the Level II charging stations and maintain them. In addition, the company will purchase the power from the City and share some of the revenue that is generated.

Among the 10 fatalities that occurred on Virginia highways during the Memorial Day weekend, three occurred in Henry County. The 2023 Memorial Day weekend proved deadly for 10 drivers and passengers, four of them motorcyclists. The holiday statistical counting period began Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and concluded at midnight, Monday, May 29. Over the weekend, troopers cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers, and issued 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations. Statewide, 89 drivers were arrested for being impaired and 169 felony arrests were made.

An elderly Henry County man was found alive after an all-night search Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Mason McCarty Preston, 89, of 1579 Evergreen Drive in Spencer, was found around 7 a.m. Thursday morning after rescue workers and neighbors combed the woods throughout the night. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Preston being missing at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday. After deputies were unable to locate Preston during the initial search, additional manpower was called to assist and the search was expanded, a release stated.

WRITE IN: It’s called the GSA’s Pollinator Initiative – a federal program deploying thousands of honeybees on government buildings across the country to assess and promote the health of bees and other pollinators who play a key role in food production. Experts say that about half of honeybee hives are lost every year to disease, agricultural chemicals and habitat loss and that without human intervention, the world could experience a bee extinction that would be catastrophic for humankind. The GSA’s program started last year with hives at 11 sites – one of them the Warren B. Rudman courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire. GSA’s sustainability program manager David Johnson says the company that installed the hives is working with the government to study the busy pollinators. VERBATIM: Best Bees as a company is running a data science. They use a DNA analysis of honey to talk about the health of the pollinators in the area. So, every hive that’s involved in that data science program is bringing pollinator science back to the health of pollinators