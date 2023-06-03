Local Weather

Discussion:

There is a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce damaging winds or large hail as well as heavy downpours. Showers and thunderstorms will develop as a backdoor cold front drops south into the area today and tonight. Ahead of the front, we should warm into the upper 70s to upper 80s. Cooler air will follow for Sunday as a lingering upper-level low brings daily chances of showers and thunderstorms into the next work week.

Local forecast:

There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, otherwise sunny with a high of 87. Tonight the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 60%, mostly cloudy with a low of 68. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Sunday with a high of 71. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 54. Sunny and 82 on Monday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.