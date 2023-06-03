Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Nats beat the Phillies on Friday 8-7. The two teams play again today at 4:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE. The Nats are now 25-32.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
