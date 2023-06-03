Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
31967

Baseball

The Nats beat the Phillies on Friday 8-7. The two teams play again today at 4:05 p.m. Hear it on WHEE. The Nats are now 25-32.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Kaine opposes pipeline

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local Weather

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Kaine opposes pipeline

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Kaine opposes pipeline

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE