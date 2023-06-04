Local Weather

Sunday, June 4, 2023
There is a marginal risk of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms chances are expected today, with a decrease in temperatures. We begin to warm back up starting Monday with 70s and 80s expected most days this week. A lingering upper-level low should provide daily chances of showers and thunderstorms into the next work week.

Mostly cloudy today and tonight with a high of 70 and a low of 57. Patchy fog Monday morning, otherwise partly sunny with a high of 79. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 57. On Tuesday it will be mostly sunny and a high of 83 and partly cloudy overnight with a low of 58. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77.

