Local Weather

Discussion:

There is a marginal risk of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms chances are expected today, with a decrease in temperatures. We begin to warm back up starting Monday with 70s and 80s expected most days this week. A lingering upper-level low should provide daily chances of showers and thunderstorms into the next work week.

Local forecast:

Mostly cloudy today and tonight with a high of 70 and a low of 57. Patchy fog Monday morning, otherwise partly sunny with a high of 79. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 57. On Tuesday it will be mostly sunny and a high of 83 and partly cloudy overnight with a low of 58. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77.