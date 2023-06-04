Obituaries

Steven Thomas Anderson, 75, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Roselawn Burial Park.

Eddie Lee Flippen, 67, of Axton, died Tuesday. A graveside service will be held Monday at the Flippen Family Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road in Axton. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.

Peggy Miles Foster, 85, of Burlington, North Carolina died Friday. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Janis Elaine Penn Gravely, 73, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Roger Junior Lawson, 67, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawson Family Cemetery in Stuart.

Bertha Stokes, 90, of Bassett, died Friday. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Kermit Thurston Via, 86, of Martinsville, died May 18. A celebration of his life will be held on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Janice Mason Turner, 82, of Collinsville, died June 1. The funeral will be Saturday, June 10 at 12 p.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.