Local scoreboard

Local sports

Alleghany 6, Patrick County 5, Region 2C championship.

Magna Vista beat Bassett 3-2 in overtime in the Region 3D boys soccer championship.

William Byrd over Magna Vista 5-0 in the Region 3D girls soccer championship.

Washington Nationals

The Phillies beat the Nats on Saturday 4-2. The series is split 1-1 as the two teams play again this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Hear it on WHEE. The last time the Nationals took a series from the Phillies was a two-game sweep, June 22-23, 2021 at Philadelphia…Prior to that, the Nationals won a four-game series over the Phillies, Sept. 21-23, 2020 at Nationals Park – winning three of the four games. The Nationals will enjoy another day off on Monday before welcoming the Arizona Diamondbacks to Nationals Park on Tuesday.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)