Bodies of two remaining missing men found at collapsed Iowa building: Officials

(DAVENPORT, Iowa) — The bodies of the two remaining men who were missing amid the Davenport, Iowa, apartment collapse have been recovered, officials announced Monday.

The body of building resident Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday and the remains of Daniel Prien, 60, were recovered at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials said at a news conference.

The body of Branden Colvin, 42, was found on Saturday, officials said.

No one else is believed to be missing in the wake of the May 28 collapse, officials said.

