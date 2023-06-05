Monday, June 5, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentMichael J. Fox OK after on stage stumble at fan convention
Entertainment

Michael J. Fox OK after on stage stumble at fan convention

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
13
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Michael J. Fox quickly showed fans he was no worse for wear after a stumble on stage at FAN EXPO Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 61-year-old star was taking part in a Back to the Future panel with trilogy co-stars Tom Wilson, who played Biff, and Christopher Lloyd, famous for playing Doc Brown. After his former co-stars took to the stage to applause, Fox was introduced.

According to the video of the event published by the UK Mirror, Fox waved to the crowd, and bowed to his co-stars in a “we’re not worthy” gesture when he lost his footing, and fell forward onto a couch that had been set up for he and Lloyd to sit.

The couch broke his fall, and after a tense second of silence, the Emmy winner immediately jumped to his feet to cheers, showing the adoring fans he was OK.

Fox, who will turn 62 on Friday, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and as the disease has progressed, he has become a tireless advocate for research. His Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he launched in 2000, has since raised $1.5 billion to fight the degenerative neurological disease, according to the non-profit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Canadian fires bring dangerous air quality to the US, impacting millions of Americans
Next article
‘Cruel Summer’ cast on the Y2K influences in season 2 of the hit teen drama
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE