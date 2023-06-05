Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department officials

Thinkstock/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump met with officials at the Department of Justice Monday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It was not immediately clear who Trump’s lawyers met with at DOJ.

Spokespeople for the special counsel and the Department of Justice declined to comment on the meeting. Trump’s attorneys declined to answer questions about the officials who they met with or whether they were informed that a charging decision over Trump’s handling of classified documents was made.

Trump’s lawyers requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland last month amid fears that the coming weeks could bring a possible indictment of Trump regarding his alleged efforts to retain materials after leaving office and obstruct the government’s attempts to retrieve them.

The lawyers have said they have questions surrounding the integrity of the grand juries impaneled that are investigating the former president.

In their meeting request last month, the Trump attorneys wrote that they wanted to discuss what they described as the “ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated” by special counsel Jack Smith and said that no president has been “baselessly investigated” in such an “unlawful fashion.”

