Friday, June 9, 2023
Supreme Court rules Alabama's congressional maps violate Voting Rights Act

Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Alabama’s congressional maps violate the Voting Rights Act, the landmark law designed to protect against racial discrimination in voting.

In a 5-4 decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the liberal justices, the court upheld a lower court ruling that said Alabama’s Republican legislature had to redraw its maps to include a second majority-Black district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

© 1997-2022 WHEE