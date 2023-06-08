Supreme Court rules Alabama’s congressional maps violate Voting Rights Act

Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Alabama’s congressional maps violate the Voting Rights Act, the landmark law designed to protect against racial discrimination in voting.

In a 5-4 decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the liberal justices, the court upheld a lower court ruling that said Alabama’s Republican legislature had to redraw its maps to include a second majority-Black district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

