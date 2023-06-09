Tom Holland talks ’emotionally, physically’ challenging Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’

Apple TV+

Tom Holland says he’s never been this excited for his fans to see something he’s done. The Spider-Man star is talking about The Crowded Room, a new series premiering Friday on Apple TV+, a show he tells ABC Audio “broke” him.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Emotionally, physically, logistically,” he continues. “It was incredibly tough.”

However, as incredibly challenging as it was to make, it was also incredibly rewarding.

“I am always looking for a challenge,” he explains. “I’m always looking for a message that I feel like should be out there. This show comes with a really strong message and I hope that the audiences pick up on it.”

The mysterious drama stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, an outcast teen with a turbulent home life who has trouble fitting in. And he promises it’ll keep you guessing.

“I think we’re really giving audiences something incredibly unique, something that really I haven’t seen before. It’s a mystery. It’s interactive in the sense that you can figure it out for yourself,” he says. “We will give you the puzzle pieces to piece together the mystery. But you can miss it. So you can either be along for the ride or you can figure it out for yourself.”

The Crowded Room‘s ensemble cast also includes also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

