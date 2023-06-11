Community Calendar

Monday, June 12

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Druid Hills Neighborhood meeting with City Council, 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in the fellowship hall.

Wednesday, June 14

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Family finance seminary hosted by Carter Bank & Trust at the TAD Space uptown from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Movies on the plaza at New College Institute showing “Luca” at 8:30 p.m. Free admission, bring chairs.

Saturday, June 17

Farmers Market uptown will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Monday, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Grand Slam Fest from 4:30-6 p.m. at Hooker Field.

Juneteenth Celebration at 6 p.m. at New College Institute.

Thursday, June 22

Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, June 23

SunBine Music Festival from June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Saturday, June 24

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, June 27

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, June 28

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Saturday, July 1

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Monday, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.