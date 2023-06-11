Community Calendar

Monday, June 12
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Druid Hills Neighborhood meeting with City Council, 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in the fellowship hall.
Wednesday, June 14
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.
Family finance seminary hosted by Carter Bank & Trust at the TAD Space uptown from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Movies on the plaza at New College Institute showing “Luca” at 8:30 p.m. Free admission, bring chairs.
Saturday, June 17
Farmers Market uptown will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Monday, June 19
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Grand Slam Fest from 4:30-6 p.m. at Hooker Field.
Juneteenth Celebration at 6 p.m. at New College Institute.
Thursday, June 22
Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.
Friday, June 23
SunBine Music Festival from June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
Saturday, June 24
Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.
Monday, June 26
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Tuesday, June 27
Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.
Wednesday, June 28
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.
Saturday, July 1
Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Monday, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Friday, July 7
Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.
Saturday, July 8
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Monday, July 10
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.