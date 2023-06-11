Monday, June 12, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
660

Discussion:

A warm front will approach from the southwest through this evening, bringing clouds and a chance for showers. A cold front will sweep across the area Monday, providing additional cloud cover, showers, and a few thunderstorms. After a brief return of high pressure and drying on Tuesday, unsettled weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday as two systems skirt the region.

Local forecast:

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday morning, then becoming sunny with a high of 79. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 54. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 and partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 56. More sunshine on Wednesday with a high of 82.

Local Weather
Previous article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE