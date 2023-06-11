Local Weather

Discussion:

A warm front will approach from the southwest through this evening, bringing clouds and a chance for showers. A cold front will sweep across the area Monday, providing additional cloud cover, showers, and a few thunderstorms. After a brief return of high pressure and drying on Tuesday, unsettled weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday as two systems skirt the region.

Local forecast:

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday morning, then becoming sunny with a high of 79. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 54. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 and partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 56. More sunshine on Wednesday with a high of 82.