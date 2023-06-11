HomeNewsLocalMartinsville man found guilty of attempted murder Local Martinsville man found guilty of attempted murder By WHEE Staff June 11, 2023 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville man found guilty of attempted murderA judge found Cory Jemond Cunningham, 38, of attempting to kill the mother of Cunningham’s child in an Oct. 19 shooting incident in Martinsville. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHistorical Society goes digging at Red HillNext articleThe times they are-a-changin’ WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local The times they are-a-changin’ June 11, 2023 Local Historical Society goes digging at Red Hill June 11, 2023 Local P&HCC wins workforce development award June 11, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Local Weather June 11, 2023 Local scoreboard June 11, 2023 Obituaries June 11, 2023 Community Calendar June 11, 2023 Load more Recent Comments