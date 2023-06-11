Obituaries

Mary Virginia Burnett, 94, died Tuesday. A visitation service will be held on Monday, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. The burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Gloria Jean Cabiness of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Friday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Betty Lou Hill Dalton, 89, of Martinsville, died Friday. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will be at Roselawn Burial Park Mausoleum following the service.

Donald Leon Henderson, 69, of Martinsville, died June 6. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Timothy Lee Redman, 71 of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Interment will be Monday, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Ray Stowe, 88, of Martinsville died Friday. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at Henry Memorial Park on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Roger Lee Travis, 77, of Martinsville, died June 3. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Norris Funeral Service. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Phillip Wayne Vaughn, 51, of Bassett, died Thursday. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.

Catherine Lewis White, 86, died June 7. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services.