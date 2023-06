Local sports

The Mustangs shut out the Chili Peppers 6-0 at Hooker Field Saturday night. Martinsville travels to Finch Field to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms Sunday at 5 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Braves 6-2 on Sunday and are now 26-38 on the season. The Nats are off on Monday as they head to Houston to take on the Astros in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)