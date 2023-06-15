Friday, June 16, 2023
18-year-old UConn student shot, killed in Hartford

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(HARTFORD, Conn.) — Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, an 18-year-old University of Connecticut student, was shot and killed in Hartford, Tuesday night, according to police.

Hartford Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash only to find Langs-Myers suffering from gunshot wounds outside the vehicle.

According to police, he was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital by Hartford Fire and officers.

Police were able to determine that the shooting occurred at a different location than where Langs-Myers was found.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating.

“The UConn community is deeply shocked and grief stricken by this tragic loss and our thoughts are with Zaid’s family and friends,” UConn said in a statement to ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

