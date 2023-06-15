Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNewsWorldAt least 10 killed in 'mass casualty collision' on highway in Canada:...
World

At least 10 killed in ‘mass casualty collision’ on highway in Canada: Police

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
22
Kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 10 people are dead in a “mass casualty collision” that occurred Wednesday on a highway in Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway between a trailer truck and a transit vehicle near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Multiple hospitals in the region are preparing to receive patients from the incident, Shared Health in Manitoba said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
Black teacher sues school after alleged firing over book complaints, racial profiling
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE