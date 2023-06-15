At least 10 killed in ‘mass casualty collision’ on highway in Canada: Police

Kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 10 people are dead in a “mass casualty collision” that occurred Wednesday on a highway in Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway between a trailer truck and a transit vehicle near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Multiple hospitals in the region are preparing to receive patients from the incident, Shared Health in Manitoba said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

