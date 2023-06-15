Local Weather

Discussion:

Another cold front will move southeast from the Great Lakes and pass across the Mid-Atlantic Region Friday, resulting in more scattered precipitation. Saturday will be dry as high pressure builds into the region. A low-pressure system tracking across the Tennessee Valley will bring a greater probability of widespread rain to the area early next week.

Local forecast:

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.