Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
748

Discussion:

Another cold front will move southeast from the Great Lakes and pass across the Mid-Atlantic Region Friday, resulting in more scattered precipitation. Saturday will be dry as high pressure builds into the region. A low-pressure system tracking across the Tennessee Valley will bring a greater probability of widespread rain to the area early next week.

Local forecast:

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Local Weather
Previous article
US government agencies hit by cyberattack, official says
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE