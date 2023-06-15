Thursday, June 15, 2023
US government agencies hit by cyberattack, official says

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. government networks were hit by a cyberattack affecting several federal agencies, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly confirmed Thursday.

The attack does not pose a major risk to national security, Easterly said.

CISA, a part of the Department of Homeland Security, previously identified a gap in software security believed to have been exploited in attack.

A spokesperson for Mandiant, the cyber intelligence arm of Google Cloud, said government data was stolen in the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

