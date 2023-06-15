Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'What We Do in the Shadows' drops season 5 trailer
Entertainment

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ drops season 5 trailer

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
FX

The mostly undead gang from What We Do in the Shadows is coming back July 13 on FX, and to spread the word, FX has dropped a new trailer.

The fifth season of the acclaimed show picks up where the last season left off: Harvey Guillén‘s Guillermo has lost his patience with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and decides to find someone else to make him a vampire.

However, in the trailer, we learn the transformation isn’t going smoothly — particularly what should be his transformation from a bat and back. Matt Berry‘s Lazlo is trying to guide him, but offering about as much help as one would expect from the self-centered character.

Meanwhile, Colin Robinson, who survives by draining people’s energy, has found a perfect job to do just that — local politics. The coming attraction even shows that Colin will finally get into bed with Natasia Demetriou‘s Nadja, who in the trailer is also trying to find a sexual partner for the ghost of her deceased human form, which as viewers know has inhabited a creepy little doll version of the vampire.

The Staten Island-set show also features a vampire trip to the mall, according to the trailer, which shows Nandor trying to convince a cashier to use a cutout photo of Ryan Seacrest as a coupon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Supreme Court upholds law giving Native American families priority in adoption
Next article
Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE