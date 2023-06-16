Saturday, June 17, 2023
Entertainment

Adult Swim giving third season to Emmy-winning animated series ‘Primal’

One of the biggest hits Adult Swim ever had, Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Emmy-winning, prehistoric animated series Primal, will not be going extinct.

The adult animation network announced a third season of Primal is now underway, with Tartakovsky — a veteran of Hotel Transylvania, Samurai Jack and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars “microseries” — at the helm.

The show centers on Spear, a caveman at the dawn of evolution, and Fang, the nearly extinct dinosaur he befriends. The series was the winner of five Emmys, including a trophy for Outstanding Animated Program.

The second season of the series reached nearly 4 million viewers on Adult Swim last year, the company notes, and is the sixth most popular Adult Swim title of all time in the States. Outside of the U.S., the series is the second most popular.

In the announcement, Tartakovsky called his show “a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure,” noting, “Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves ‘Primal’ fans…!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

