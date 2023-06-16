Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNewsNationalDelphi double murder suspect confessed multiple times: Prosecutors
National

Delphi double murder suspect confessed multiple times: Prosecutors

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
mphotoi/Getty Images

(DELPHI, Ind.) — Prosecutors are alleging that Delphi, Indiana, double murder suspect Richard Allen, while in custody, confessed five or six times to the killings.

Defense attorneys didn’t dispute the allegation in a Thursday hearing, but argued the confessions were unreliable because of Allen’s deteriorating mental and physical health.

Judge Fran Gull is considering the defense’s request to move Allen to a different facility.

Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The best friends were enjoying a day off from school when they were killed on a Delphi hiking trail in February 2017.

Allen, a Delphi resident, has pleaded not guilty.

Allen’s trial has been scheduled for January 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue mass shooter found guilty in federal death penalty trial
Next article
Negan and Maggie take Manhattan: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on their ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE