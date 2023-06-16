One person killed in bear attack in Arizona; bear also dead

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(PRESCOTT, Ariz.) — A person was killed by a bear in Arizona on Friday, marking the second reported deadly bear attack in the state, authorities said.

The bear involved in the attack has also been killed, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the Groom Creek area near Prescott, which is located about 100 miles north of Phoenix. No additional details on the attack were immediately available.

“We have had no other reports that would indicate that the public is in danger,” the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Following Friday’s attack, the sheriff’s office advised residents to not shoot bears “unless there is an immediate threat,” as it is otherwise against the law.

Aerial footage from the scene showed authorities responding to a forested area. Yavapai County deputies and Arizona Game and Fish Department officials responded to the scene and are investigating.

Arizona is home to only black bears and attacks are uncommon, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesperson John Trierweiler.

Friday’s incident marks the 15th reported bear attack in the state since the late 1980s, and the second fatal one, according to Trierweiler.

The last deadly bear attack occurred in 2011 in Pinetop, the department said.

