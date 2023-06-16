Saturday, June 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentPete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills car crash
Entertainment

Pete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills car crash

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
NBCUniversal/Virginia Sherwood

Pete Davidson was charged Friday, June 16, with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after a March car crash into a Beverly Hills home, ABC News has learned.

The former SNL star was behind the wheel of his black Mercedes with his girlfriend and Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders on the evening of March 4 when he lost control of the reportedly speeding vehicle, struck a fire hydrant and jumped a curb before the car impacted the side of the home.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County DA’s Office tells ABC News, “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

The statement continued, “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Pete’s arraignment is set for July 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti staying in the superhero business with ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’
Next article
One person killed in bear attack in Arizona; bear also dead
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE