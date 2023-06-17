Community Calendar

Saturday, June 17
Farmers Market uptown will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Beginner line dancing workshop 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Center in Collinsville.
Fish Fry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Home Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Drive in Martinsville. Fish sandwiches, homemade desserts, and soft drinks.
Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Sunday, June 18
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Sunday afternoon lecture at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The speaker will be Truman Adkins.
Monday, June 19
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Grand Slam Fest from 4:30-6 p.m. at Hooker Field.
Juneteenth Celebration at 6 p.m. at New College Institute.
Tuesday, June 20
Primary election: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; House of Delegates, 47th District for precincts 101, 102, 103, 204, 501, 503 and 504 in Henry County.
Henry County IDA meeting at 5 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Thursday, June 22
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.
Friday, June 23
SunBine Music Festival from June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
Saturday, June 24
Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.
Monday, June 26
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Tuesday, June 27
Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.
Wednesday, June 28
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.
Saturday, July 1
Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Monday, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Wednesday, July 5
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Friday, July 7
Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.
Saturday, July 8
Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Monday, July 10
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Wednesday, July 12
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
Friday, July 14
Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.
Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.
Saturday, July 15
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.