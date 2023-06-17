Community Calendar

Saturday, June 17

Farmers Market uptown will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Beginner line dancing workshop 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Center in Collinsville.

Fish Fry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Home Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Drive in Martinsville. Fish sandwiches, homemade desserts, and soft drinks.

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Sunday, June 18

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Sunday afternoon lecture at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The speaker will be Truman Adkins.

Monday, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Grand Slam Fest from 4:30-6 p.m. at Hooker Field.

Juneteenth Celebration at 6 p.m. at New College Institute.

Tuesday, June 20

Primary election: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; House of Delegates, 47th District for precincts 101, 102, 103, 204, 501, 503 and 504 in Henry County.

Henry County IDA meeting at 5 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Thursday, June 22

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.

Friday, June 23

SunBine Music Festival from June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Saturday, June 24

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, June 27

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, June 28

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Saturday, July 1

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Monday, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Friday, July 14

Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.

Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.

Saturday, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.