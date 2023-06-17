HomeNewsLocalFast start for Caesars in Danville Local Fast start for Caesars in Danville By WHEE Staff June 17, 2023 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Caesars Virginia Generates Nearly $12 Million in Revenue in First Two WeeksCaesars Virginia is already having a big impact on the local economy. The casino was open for the last two weeks of May and during that time generated almost $12 million in gaming revenue. As a result Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleEden man arrested for indecent libertiesNext articleMonogram to add 156 new jobs WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Monogram to add 156 new jobs June 17, 2023 Local Eden man arrested for indecent liberties June 17, 2023 Local Franklin County man guilty of murder June 17, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular More than 80 letters with ‘suspicious’ white powder sent to state officials, Kansas authorities say June 17, 2023 More than dozen people injured in crash involving Baltimore bus, two vehicles: Police June 17, 2023 More than 40 million Americans under heat alerts as high temperatures hit South June 17, 2023 Tim Scott, Nikki Haley blast Obama’s criticisms of how they handle race relations June 17, 2023 Load more Recent Comments