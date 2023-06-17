Saturday, June 17, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMore than dozen people injured in crash involving Baltimore bus, two vehicles:...
National

More than dozen people injured in crash involving Baltimore bus, two vehicles: Police

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Kali9/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a public bus and two vehicles in Baltimore on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. and involved a Maryland Transit Administration CityLink Blue bus, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The bus collided with a Lexus and then struck a Nissan, before coming to a stop in a building in the city’s Central District, Baltimore police said.

Sixteen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and were transported to local hospitals, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Baltimore City Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police, Baltimore City Fire Department medics and building inspectors are at the scene, police said.

The building was evacuated amid the response, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Maryland Transit Administration and Baltimore police are investigating.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
More than 40 million Americans under heat alerts as high temperatures hit South
Next article
More than 80 letters with ‘suspicious’ white powder sent to state officials, Kansas authorities say
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE