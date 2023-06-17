Obituaries

Roger Dale Adams, 78, of Bassett, died Friday. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Monica Frith Greer, 55, of Oak Level, died Wednesday. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.

Edna Mae Pauley Griffin, 85, of Martinsville, died Friday. The funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. and visitation at 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services.

Dorothy K. Hairston, 89, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Visitation will be Tuesday at First Baptist Church of East Martinsville at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Monday from 1-5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home.

Keith Lee Hairston, 37, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Douglas Delaine Hundley, 88, of Fieldale, died Monday. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Andrew Lewis Turner, 96, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A funeral service will be held Monday,at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Fannie Mae Watkins, 97, of Axton, died June 11. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Watkins Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be Tuesday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Catherine Lewis White, 86, died June 7. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services.