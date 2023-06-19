Hurricane could pass near Puerto Rico later this week: What to expect

Feldhaar Christian/EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A tropical depression in the Atlantic could strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the week and pass the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Here’s what to expect:

The system is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bret later on Monday and is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by Thursday morning.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, Bret is forecast to move just north of St. Lucia.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Bret will pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season this year.

