Community Calendar

Thursday, June 22

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.

Friday, June 23

SunBine Music Festival from June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Saturday, June 24

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet, 6-10 a.m. for $10. Serving bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, and coffee.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive. Serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns, fruit, and pancakes. Eat in or carry out. There is no set price, but donations are accepted.

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, June 26

Blood Drive at the Historic Henry County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, June 27

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, June 28

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Saturday, July 1

Farmers Market uptown from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Axton Community July 4th Celebration: 4-8 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.

Monday, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 5

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

SPCA Wellness Clinic from 12-3 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Friday, July 7

Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. on the plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, July 8

Farmers Market uptown is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Friday, July 14

Franks and Dranks, 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts with music by Jake Earles.

Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee.

Saturday, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Monday, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 18

Bassett Historical Center presents the Life of Patrick Henry at 10:30 a.m. with Bill Moorefield.

Wednesday, July 19

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. -noon. Call 276-632-5688 for more information.