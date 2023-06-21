Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Incumbent Delegate Wren Williams is moving on to the General Election in the 47th District Delegate race. On Tuesday, Williams soundly defeated fellow freshman Republican Incumbent Delegate Marie March. March and Williams were forced to faceoff after their current districts were redrawn. Williams received 67% of the votes to March’s 33%. That equates to 6,634 for Williams and 3,275 for March.

Gas is getting cheaper again in much of the country. But not everywhere says ABC’s Alex Stone.

The Martinsville Police Department is currently looking for a vehicle that was stolen from Prillaman & Pace, Inc. on Tuesday morning. The department is asking anyone that sees the vehicle or knows of its whereabouts, to contact the Martinsville Police Department or your local law enforcement agency. Anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest, conviction, and recovery of stolen property could potentially earn a reward from the Martinsville & Henry County CrimeStoppers, up to $2,500.00.

Flash flood warnings in the western part of North Carolina after heavy rainfall all day Tuesday has resulted in more than two dozen rescues. Homes in Kannapolis, north of Charlotte, filling up with water as the Irish Buffalo Creek swells into a river. This man said he was trying to return home, only to be met by officers detouring him: (TAG: Several homes are now surrounded by water. Low lying treets have also been closed. Those warnings are still in effect tonight.)

Pandemic learning loss… not getting better. ABC’s Lionel Moise explains.