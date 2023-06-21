Local Weather

Discussion:

Localized flooding of low lying areas, as well as streams and creeks may occur this afternoon and evening. Then, a prolonged period of showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected through at least Friday. This may result in additional flooding. A nearly stationary low pressure system will meander across the Tennessee Valley into Saturday, leading to periods of rain and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The rain may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be below normal.

Local forecast:

Today

Showers. High near 66. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers. Low around 60. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 3pm, then showers after 3pm. High near 68. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 80. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.