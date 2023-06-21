Obituaries

Roger Dale Adams, 78, of Bassett, died Friday. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Mary Ruth Hungate Barton, 88, of Bassett, died Monday. A funeral service will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will be at Topeco Church of the Brethren Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Curtis Clifford Bryant, 90, of Martinsville, died Monday. A funeral service will be held Thursday, at 3 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be at the Bryant Family Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Keith Lee Hairston, 37, of Martinsville, died June 13. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Johnny Kent Kendrick, 61, died June 16. Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.

Roger Dale Lemon, 71, died Monday. The funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Barry Lynn Peters, 66, of Bassett, died Sunday. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at County Line Church of God of Prophecy in Patrick Springs. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shady Rest Cemetery in Bassett. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Fannie Mae Watkins, 97, of Axton, died June 11. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Watkins Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be Tuesday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.