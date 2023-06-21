Wednesday, June 21, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Saturday Night Live' to host a 50th anniversary celebration at Radio City...
Entertainment

‘Saturday Night Live’ to host a 50th anniversary celebration at Radio City Music Hall

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Will Heath/NBC

Lorne Michaels is planning a Radio City Music Hall extravaganza to celebrate 50 years of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch comedy show, which finished up its 48th season on April 15, will commemorate the five decades spent making households laugh on Saturday nights with a celebration filled with nostalgia at the iconic venue, Deadline reports.

Michaels made the announcement at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday, June 15, during an event covering the long-running series.

“It will be emotional, but everyone will show up because it’s important. The planning for it, which has taken the last six months and it’s not happening for another year and a half – there are a lot of events happening,” Michaels said.

Michaels says the event is being planned for a Friday “homecoming” night, and that it will feature several musical acts and stand-up routines.

“You’ll see bands that have left a mark on the show, and stand-ups that were part of it from the beginning or relatively recent,” Michaels said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Federal Reserve ‘very far’ from inflation goal, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says
Next article
Missing Titanic submersible live updates: Coast Guard searching where noise was detected
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE