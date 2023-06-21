Local scoreboard

Local sports

Rain continues to plague the Mustangs’ schedule with the game against Wilson at Fleming Stadium last night being canceled. Martinsville remains at 3-7, 5.5 games out of first and in 6th place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League. Martinsville plays the Asheboro Zookeepers at McCrary Park tonight at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

St. Louis beat the Nats yesterday 9-3. The Nats play the Cardinals at home again today at 4:05 p.m. The Nats are 27-45 on the season, last in the National League East and 19.5 games out of first.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)