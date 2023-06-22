Thursday, June 22, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Dancing with the Stars' pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveal their...
Entertainment

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveal their newborn’s name

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The moment has arrived as Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy proudly unveil the name of their precious newborn son.

In a heartwarming Instagram announcement on Wednesday, June 21, Peta revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Rio John Chmerkovskiy.

“Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving,” she shared. “We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete Life is good XO.”

This news comes just a few days after the couple joyously shared the arrival of Rio on June 18. Peta and Maksim are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai Aleksander.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ crosses $500 million worldwide
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE