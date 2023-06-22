Thursday, June 22, 2023
‘Dumb Money’ trailer tells the true story of the GameStop stock short squeeze

Claire Folger/Sony Pictures

The official red band trailer for the new comedy Dumb Money arrived Thursday, June 22.

From Sony Pictures, the movie follows the true events of the infamous GameStop short squeeze that took place in January 2021, and turned Wall Street and the rest of the world upside down.

Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill, the marketing professional who put all his savings into GameStop stock, posted about it on Reddit and started a movement for buying stock in the video game retailer.

Dano leads a star-studded cast that also includes Seth RogenShailene WoodleyPete DavidsonAmerica FerreraNick Offerman and Sebastian Stan.

“A lot of people feel the system is broken,” Dano says in the trailer. “The whole idea of the stock market is if you’re smart, and maybe with a little luck, you can make your fortune. Certainly not anymore.”

Dumb Money lands exclusively in theaters on September 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

