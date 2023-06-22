Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

New College Institute (NCI) has committed $250,000 to support legal action against the foundation that began as a fundraising arm of the school. After a board meeting that lasted over four hours on Wednesday held at NCI on Fayette Street, its members came out of a closed session and voted to take legal action against MHC Academic Foundation (MHCAF), formerly New College Foundation (NCF), which was founded in 2006 to be the financial organization supporting NCI. On Feb. 7, the unexplained strained relationship between the foundation and NCI took a turn when the foundation announced it was changing its mission and reorganizing to support organizations other than NCI.

A Fieldale man is in custody on drug and gun charges. June 21, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators used a warrant to search a home at 188 George Hairston Road. When deputies entered the home, Michael Aundrea Hairston, 39, was armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the sheriff’s office, and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office seized suspected fentanyl during this investigation. Hairston is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center, charged with Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl after having a prior conviction, Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. and Possession of a firearm while knowingly being in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled substance. More charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Henry County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has approved the issuance of $8 million in revenue bonds to the owner of the King’s Grant Retirement Community to pay for new and existing projects. At a meeting in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Tuesday, the IDA held a public hearing and then approved a resolution in support of the issuance of bonds by the Town of Timberville Economic Development Authority. King’s Grant, with a wooded perimeter and 120-acre campus is the largest of the three retirement communities owned by Sunnyside.

