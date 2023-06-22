Local Weather

Discussion:

Flooding may be possible this afternoon into tonight if heavy rain moves across the same area. Localized flooding from thunderstorms is possible Friday and Monday. There is also a risk for severe storms Monday. A nearly stationary area of low pressure over the Tennessee Valley will slowly lift north through Saturday. Until the system exits the region, expect periods of rain with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The rain may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be below normal through Saturday, then warm to near normal early next week.

Local forecast:

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely between 8pm and 2am. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.