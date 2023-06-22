Obituaries

Roger Dale Adams, 78, of Bassett, died Friday. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Mary Ruth Hungate Barton, 88, of Bassett, died Monday. Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Topeco Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Curtis Clifford Bryant, 90, of Martinsville, died Monday. A funeral service will be held Thursday, at 3 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be at the Bryant Family Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Keith Lee Hairston, 37, of Martinsville, died June 13. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Johnny Kent Kendrick, 61, died June 16. Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.

Roger Dale Lemon, 71, died Monday. The funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Delois Stockton, 81, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.