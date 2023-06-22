Thursday, June 22, 2023
Entertainment

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ crosses $500 million worldwide

By WHEE Staff
Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has webbed up another box office milestone, surpassing $500 million globally.

Variety reports the Sony Pictures release, which opened June 2, has grossed $290.4 million in North America and $215.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to $506.3 million. It now ranks as the third-highest-grossing domestic release of the year, behind Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with $572 million and $345 million, respectively. It’s also the fourth-biggest global release following Mario‘s $1.3 billion, Guardians‘ $822 million and Fast X‘s $679 million.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson and Daniel Kaluuya.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

