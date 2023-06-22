Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs were rained out for the fourth game in a row last night. Martinsville remains at 3-7, 5.5 games out of first and in 6th place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League. With rain continuing to be a threat, Martinsville is scheduled to play the Forest City Owls at home tonight at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

After a five-game losing skid, the Nats shutout the Cards yesterday 3-0. That makes the Nats 28-45 on the season, last in the National League East and 19 games out of first. Washington plays the Diamondbacks at home today at 1:05 p.m. You can hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)