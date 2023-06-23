Friday, June 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentIn brief...
Entertainment

In brief…

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, FUBAR, which premiered on May 25, led Nielsen’s streaming charts for its premiere week of May 22-28, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action comedy drew 1.53 billion minutes — or 25.57 million hours of viewing — for the week. FUBAR has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Succession remained steady for the week leading up to its series finale, while Prime Video’s Citadel joined the rankings for the week its season finale dropped…

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear have been tapped to star in the film You Gotta Believe, according to Deadline. It’s based on the inspirational true story of Fort Worth, Texas’ 2002 Westside Little League team “who dedicate their season to a player’s dying father and, in the process, defy all odds to make it to the Little League Baseball World Series championship in a game that became an ESPN classic.” Wilson will play the role of the dying father, Bobby Ratliff, with Kinnear as Coach Jon Kelly. The film is currently in production…

NBC’s The Voice revealed its coaching lineup for season 25 on Thursday. The network has announced Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay as the newest coaches for season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024. They join returning coaches Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper. Meanwhile, you can catch season 24 of The Voice with coaches Reba, John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani this fall…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
More excessive heat on the way in Texas: Here’s what to expect
Next article
LGBTQ community, security experts worry about rising violence amid Pride events
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE