Local news

The Danville Police Department has made an arrest following a Thursday homicide. 35-year-old Demetrius Agee Townes was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following the homicide. Townes was charged after officers found Joe Arnold Martin, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Washington Street. Martin was pronounced dead after being transported to SOVAH Health. At this time, no other suspects are being sought. This is the fifth homicide of 2023 in Danville. Arrests have been made in all five homicides.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on gun and drug charges. As part of a narcotics-related investigation, Rockingham County Vice Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at 391 Cannon Rd. in Ruffin on Friday, June 16. A search of the property resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and marijuana, money, drug paraphernalia, and five firearms (one of which was reported stolen in 2013 from Rockingham County). Arrested were Michael King, 40, of Ruffin. King was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Junious Alphonza Blackwell, 37, of Ruffin, was also arrested and jailed under at $750,000 bond.

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, introduced the Supporting Teaching and Learning through Better Data Act, legislation to help address teacher workforce shortages by strengthening data collection on the teacher workforce. There are several existing mechanisms for collecting data on the teacher workforce, but the data is often inaccurate and incomplete, making it difficult for policymakers and school districts to address widespread teacher shortages. By strengthening existing data collection mechanisms, this bill would help local, state, and federal officials develop better solutions to address teacher shortages in different states or regions. The bill would also establish a grant program to help state agencies understand and address the need for more well-prepared and diverse educators.

The Henry County Public Service Authority got check marks across the board this week in its annual review of finances and accountability. Kevin Heath, an engineering consultant from the Lane Group out of Galax, was on hand for the regular meeting with the PSA at the Henry County Administration Building and said all of the annual investment requirements stipulated by the 1991 Master Trust Agreement between the PSA and Crestar Bank had been met. Heath found that the PSA’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 exceeded the prior year’s direct operating expenses by 5.7% and the PSA exceeded the minimum replacement reserve fund by nearly $200,000.

The Henry County Public Schools board has approved an amended FY24 budget with less funding from the state, but agreed more changes are anticipated in future meetings. The FY24 budget approved by the board in March listed state funding of $70.6 million, where the budget approved at the special meeting on Thursday for the fiscal year closeout shows a lowered state contribution of $68.9 million.